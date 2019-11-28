Giovedì 28 Novembre 2019 | 19:25

Accra
Govt programme will map out priorities - Conte

Senigallia
5-a-side coach who attacked woman ref gets 3-yr ban

Rome
Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Accra
Govt programme will map out priorities - Conte

Rome
Italy fragile, project needed says Renzo Piano

Milan
Rapper Fedez indicted for fight with neighbour

Rome
M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

Rome
Italy doubles funding for European Space Agency

Rome
M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

Vicenza
Northern town refuses Shoah stumbling stones

Cremona
Detainee who escaped from hospital caught

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Trasformare rabbia in motivazione»

BariIl processo
Bari, violenza di gruppo su 25enne in Cara chieste 6 condanne, da 9 a 12 anni

FoggiaIN un supermercato
Torremaggiore, scarto di parmigiano venduto come Reggiano dop: sequestri e denunce

LecceL'incidente
Galatone, la strage degli operai. L'omelia ai funerali: viene solo da piangere

MateraL'annuncio
Matera, Comune vince l'asta e si aggiudica il cineteatro «Duni»

TarantoDa Polstrada
Ginosa, sequestrata autodemolizione abusiva: era su suolo per attività turistica

BatIl caso
Rifiuti a Trani, su operazione Amiu-Sia a rischio ricandidatura di Bottaro

PotenzaIn mattinata
Potenza, allarme bomba al tribunale: scattano i controlli, stop all'attività

BrindisiUn 26enne
Fasano, la compagna vuole lasciarlo lui la rinchiude in un b&b e la picchia: in manette

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Rome

Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

'I'll clarify in parliament soon' says premier

Rome, November 28 - Nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini renewed his offensive against Premier Giuseppe Conte over the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund on Thursday and sought to bring President Sergio Mattarella into the row. "Conte has carried out an attack on the Italian people," Salvini said in the Lower House before calling on Mattarella to "make sure the Constitution is applied". The centre-right opposition says the ESM reform penalises Italy and is "not amendable" by parliament after Conte agreed to it. The League has requested a meeting with Mattarella. Conte has mocked the League and Salvini over its complaints about the ESM, pointing out that they were in government in his first executive when the reform was agreed in June. "I will soon be in parliament to clarify to all of the Italian people what is happening with the negotiation and how we got to this stage," Conte said during a visit to Ghana. It was later announced that the premier will brief the House on the ESM reform on Monday at 13:00. Conte said "Monday is the first possible time, as always I'll be in parliament, in a transparent way, to report all the circumstances. "To those who are making noise and threatening today, I say: let salvini go to prosecutors and fiule a complaint, and I will sue him for libel". The EU is set to sign off next month on a reform that would make the ESM more akin to the IMF, with support for States in financial difficulty made conditional on debt restructuring. Italy is considered by experts to be vulnerable to market turbulence due to its huge public debt of over 2,000 billion euros. Premier Conte is said to be thinking about trying to postpone the reform at an EU summit next month. Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, a member of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said he found the commotion the League are kicking up over the ESM to be "surreal" while adding that slowdown on this issue would be "a good idea". On Wednesday Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri called the League's concerns "comical". Further, he said that the backstop allowing the ESM to be used by the fund for banking resolutions, "doubles the funds available to save banks, and is therefore a success for Italy". The proposed reform sparked a bad-tempered clash between Conte and opposition leader Salvini last week. Conte accused Salvini of being in a state of delirium after the latter said the former had agreed to the ESM reform in secret. The reform of the eurozone's safety net was negotiated in June, when Salvini was interior minister and deputy premier in Conte's first government. Conte said Salvini had OK'd the reform "unbeknownst to him", echoing a jibe made years ago about then interior minister Claudio Scajola's denial of his purchase of a flat overlooking the Colosseum. The leader of the M5S's main government partner, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti, said Thursday that "Salvini gave the OK" for the ESM reform and was "lying to Italy".

