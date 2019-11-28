Govt programme will map out priorities - Conte

Accra, November 28 - A new government programme will soon map out priorities for action, Premier Giuseppe Conte said on a visit to Ghana on Thursday. "We will start from the (existing) 29 programme points to create a list of priorities, with scheduling, urging the four forces that support the government to define priorities," he said, referring to the 5-Star Movement, the Democratic Party, Free and Equal and Italia Viva. "It's a government action focused on offering answers, we have the possibility of focusing on reforms with a wider scope".