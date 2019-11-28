Rapper Fedez indicted for fight with neighbour

Milan, November 28 - Italian rapper Fedez has been indicted for a fight with a neighbour who was slightly hurt on the early morning of March 12, 2016, it emerged after a hearing Thursday. Fedez, 30, whose real name is Federico Leonardo Lucia, is appearing before Milan justice of the peace Tommaso Cataldi for the alleged fight in which the neighbour allegedly sustained injuries that took 10 days to heal. In the last hearing on November 21, singer Fabio Rovazzi, who was present at the scene at six o'clock that day, testified that it was the neighbour who punched Fedez, and not the other way round. Fedez is accused of bodily harm.