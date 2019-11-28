Italy fragile, project needed says Renzo Piano

Rome, November 28 - Italy is fragile and a project is needed to protect it from flooding and collapsing bridges, starchitect and life Senator Renzo Piano said Thursday. "Italy is a beautiful country but a fragile one, we must start working on the local territory, we need a high-level plan that lasts because these interventions need time," he said in presenting his plan for "patching up" city outskirts at the Senate. Piano addressed the problem of bridges collapsing, earthquakes, and land crumbling under heavy rain. "We have problems in the peripheries, but also water and geological ones: a bridge cannot collapse. "If it collapses you rebuild it, of course, but it is suffering, so I say to politics that you need a general plan and that greater roots in reality are needed". Piano, a Genoa native, has designed a bridge to replace the Morandi Bridge that collapsed in August 2018 killing 43 people. This past week another bridge collapsed near Savona cutting Genoa off.