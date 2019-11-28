Giovedì 28 Novembre 2019 | 17:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

 
Rome
Italy doubles funding for European Space Agency

Italy doubles funding for European Space Agency

 
Rome
M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

 
Vicenza
Northern town refuses Shoah stumbling stones

Northern town refuses Shoah stumbling stones

 
Cremona
Detainee who escaped from hospital caught

Detainee who escaped from hospital caught

 
Rome
Five-month-old girl dies in Roma camp in Rome

Five-month-old girl dies in Roma camp in Rome

 
Rome
Hong Kong: Italy supplying means of repression - Wong

Hong Kong: Italy supplying means of repression - Wong

 
Milan
Soccer:Lukaku says subjected to monkey chants by Prague fans

Soccer:Lukaku says subjected to monkey chants by Prague fans

 
Dubai
Dubai 2020: Construction of Italian Expo pavilion starts

Dubai 2020: Construction of Italian Expo pavilion starts

 
Rome
Probe into plan to create new Nazi party in Italy

Probe into plan to create new Nazi party in Italy

 
Rome
Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Trasformare rabbia in motivazione»

Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Trasformare rabbia in motivazione»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaLe indagini
Nocerina-Foggia, polizai sequestra materiale inneggiante il fascismo

Nocerina-Foggia, polizia sequestra materiale inneggiante il fascismo

 
TarantoDa Polstrada
Ginosa, sequestrata autodemolizione abusiva: era su suolo per attività turistica

Ginosa, sequestrata autodemolizione abusiva: era su suolo per attività turistica

 
BariL'inchiesta
Monopoli, guerra sui rifiuti: sequestrati 8 compattatori, due indagati

Monopoli, guerra sui rifiuti: sequestrati 8 compattatori, due indagati

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Matera, truffe anziani: accorso Polizia-Diocesi, «formazione» nelle Parrocchie

Matera, truffe anziani: accordo Polizia-Diocesi, «formazione» nelle Parrocchie

 
BatIl caso
Rifiuti a Trani, su operazione Amiu-Sia a rischio ricandidatura di Bottaro

Rifiuti a Trani, su operazione Amiu-Sia a rischio ricandidatura di Bottaro

 
PotenzaIn mattinata
Potenza, allarme bomba al tribunale: scattano i controlli, stop all'attività

Potenza, allarme bomba al tribunale: scattano i controlli, stop all'attività

 
LecceLa lettera
Lecce, i presidi bocciano i genitori irrispettosi: «Ora basta»

Lecce, i presidi bocciano i genitori irrispettosi: «Ora basta»

 
BrindisiUn 26enne
Fasano, la compagna vuole lasciarlo lui la rinchiude in un b&b e la picchia: in manette

Fasano, la compagna vuole lasciarlo lui la rinchiude in un b&b e la picchia: in manette

 

i più letti

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Mozzarelle e formaggi
con finto latte italiano
Effettuate multe e sequestri

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Rome

M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

Di Maio accuses group of taking money without doing maintenance

M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

Rome, November 28 - Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday renewed his call for highways company Autostrade per L'Italia (ASPI) to be stripped of its concessions. ASPI has been accused of failing to take the necessary action to prevent last year's Morandi-bridge collapse in Genoa in which 43 people died. According to recent newspaper reports, ASPI allegedly knew as early as 2014 that the Morandi Bridge was not safe and should have been shored up or demolished. In September nine people were arrested on suspicion of soft-pedalling reports on bridge and viaduct safety. "The highway concessions are set to be revoked," Di Maio told Radio Anch'io. "It is necessary to take the concession away from these people as soon as possible after they took our money for tolls without maintaining the structures". M5S co-founder and guarantor, stand-up comedian Beppe Grillo, tweeted #Autostrade Story is the story of the motorway concession obtained by the #Benetton (whose Atlantia group controls ASPI) more than 20 years ago. A concession on favourable terms without equal. Share this information as much as you can. It's time to change". Di Maio responded by saying "we won't take a step backwards on the revocation of the concession to Autostrade. "The whole 5-Star Movement, from me to Beppe Grillo to every single MP and activist, is determined in this battle. "Forty-three people died because a bridge collapsed under them from one minute to the next. "Their families are still grieving. "They're asking for justice. We will give it to them. Whatever the cost".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati