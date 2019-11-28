Giovedì 28 Novembre 2019 | 17:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

 
Rome
Italy doubles funding for European Space Agency

Italy doubles funding for European Space Agency

 
Rome
M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

 
Vicenza
Northern town refuses Shoah stumbling stones

Northern town refuses Shoah stumbling stones

 
Cremona
Detainee who escaped from hospital caught

Detainee who escaped from hospital caught

 
Rome
Five-month-old girl dies in Roma camp in Rome

Five-month-old girl dies in Roma camp in Rome

 
Rome
Hong Kong: Italy supplying means of repression - Wong

Hong Kong: Italy supplying means of repression - Wong

 
Milan
Soccer:Lukaku says subjected to monkey chants by Prague fans

Soccer:Lukaku says subjected to monkey chants by Prague fans

 
Dubai
Dubai 2020: Construction of Italian Expo pavilion starts

Dubai 2020: Construction of Italian Expo pavilion starts

 
Rome
Probe into plan to create new Nazi party in Italy

Probe into plan to create new Nazi party in Italy

 
Rome
Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Trasformare rabbia in motivazione»

Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Trasformare rabbia in motivazione»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaLe indagini
Nocerina-Foggia, polizai sequestra materiale inneggiante il fascismo

Nocerina-Foggia, polizia sequestra materiale inneggiante il fascismo

 
TarantoDa Polstrada
Ginosa, sequestrata autodemolizione abusiva: era su suolo per attività turistica

Ginosa, sequestrata autodemolizione abusiva: era su suolo per attività turistica

 
BariL'inchiesta
Monopoli, guerra sui rifiuti: sequestrati 8 compattatori, due indagati

Monopoli, guerra sui rifiuti: sequestrati 8 compattatori, due indagati

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Matera, truffe anziani: accorso Polizia-Diocesi, «formazione» nelle Parrocchie

Matera, truffe anziani: accordo Polizia-Diocesi, «formazione» nelle Parrocchie

 
BatIl caso
Rifiuti a Trani, su operazione Amiu-Sia a rischio ricandidatura di Bottaro

Rifiuti a Trani, su operazione Amiu-Sia a rischio ricandidatura di Bottaro

 
PotenzaIn mattinata
Potenza, allarme bomba al tribunale: scattano i controlli, stop all'attività

Potenza, allarme bomba al tribunale: scattano i controlli, stop all'attività

 
LecceLa lettera
Lecce, i presidi bocciano i genitori irrispettosi: «Ora basta»

Lecce, i presidi bocciano i genitori irrispettosi: «Ora basta»

 
BrindisiUn 26enne
Fasano, la compagna vuole lasciarlo lui la rinchiude in un b&b e la picchia: in manette

Fasano, la compagna vuole lasciarlo lui la rinchiude in un b&b e la picchia: in manette

 

i più letti

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Mozzarelle e formaggi
con finto latte italiano
Effettuate multe e sequestri

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Vicenza

Northern town refuses Shoah stumbling stones

Veneto governor offers regional spaces amid row

Northern town refuses Shoah stumbling stones

Vicenza, November 28 - The northern Italian town of Schio near Vicenza has rejected an opposition motion to install 'stumbling stones' to recall those deported from Italy to Nazi death camps. A centre right civic list that controls the town council rejected a motion from the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to place the stones around the town. Alberto Bertoldo of the 'We Citizens' list said the stones "risk bringing new hatred and divisions". "Let us leave the victims rest in peace," he added. Renzo Sella, another councillor on the list, said "how can we think of just recalling some people, to the detriment of others?" On Thursday the head of Venice's Jewish community, Paolo Gnignati, said "what has happened in Schio, the way in which they decided to say no to laying down the stones not only embitters us but deeply offends us and it can only arouse dismay and apprehension". In a letter to Veneto Governor Luca Zaia, Gnignati said he welcomed Zaia's offer of regional property for hosting the stones. "We thank you and all those citizens who in these hours are showing their dismay and incredulity at the news coming to us from Schio". Zaia, a member of the nationalist League party, said "today I heard from the president of Venice's Jewish community Paolo Gnignati, to whom I expressed solidarity and the availability of the region, offering regional properties and adjacent spaces for positioning the stumbling stones where there are opportune motives and historic references". Many of the Jews in Schio were deported and died in the Shoah, or Holocaust. But the town also the Schio Massacre, in which 54 people believed to be collaborators with the former Fascist regime, including 14 women and girls, the youngest 16, were machine-gunned to death by former partisans, two months after the war ended, in response to a series of atrocities by Fascists. Mayor Valter Orsi told ANSA "we are conducting many initiatives against racism and in memory of the partisans, and the difficulties of the Resistance".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati