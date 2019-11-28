Detainee who escaped from hospital caught

M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Cremona
28 Novembre 2019
Cremona, November 28 - A 24-year-old North African detainee who slipped through prison guards' hands while doing a medical check-up at a Cremona hospital was caught and arrested near a woody area outside the northern Italian town on Thursday. The young man was in jail on charges linked to drug pushing.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su