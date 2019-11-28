Five-month-old girl dies in Roma camp in Rome

M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked
Rome
28 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 28 - A five-month-old girl died in a Roma camp in Rome on Thursday. Emergency services were called to the camp at via Candoni after the family found the girl had had a bad turn. Police are investigating the girl's parents on suspicion of causing a death as a consequence of other crimes. The girl may have died of malnutrition, police said.
