Rome

Five-month-old girl dies in Roma camp in Rome

After bad turn

Five-month-old girl dies in Roma camp in Rome

Rome, November 28 - A five-month-old girl died in a Roma camp in Rome on Thursday. Emergency services were called to the camp at via Candoni after the family found the girl had had a bad turn. Police are investigating the girl's parents on suspicion of causing a death as a consequence of other crimes. The girl may have died of malnutrition, police said.

