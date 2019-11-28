Soccer:Lukaku says subjected to monkey chants by Prague fans

Milan, November 28 - Inter strike Romelu Lukaku said Thursday he was subjected to monkey chants during the Nerazzurri's 3-1 win at Slavia Prague on Wednesday night. He said UEFA should do more to combat the phenomenon. "I said this the last time I was with the Belgian national team, UEFA should do something to solve this problem because situations like this in a stadium are not right. "During the (Slavia) match it happened twice to me and it's not OK. "It's 2019, there are many players from various nationalities in the teams and when people go to the stadium and behave wrongly in my view they are a negative example for children. "I hope UEFA now does something, because all the stadium behaved like this after Lautaro's first goal and that's not good for the people watching the game". Lukaku cupped his ear after scoring a second goal, subsequently disallowed, to let the Prague fans know he had heard their racist slurs. He went on to score Inter's second and set up Lautaro's second and Inter's third, after setting up Lautaro's first as well. Lukaku, 26, is a Belgium international whose former clubs include Anderlecht, Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion, Manchester United and Everton. Lautaro, 22 is an Argentina player who formerly played for Racing Club in his homeland.