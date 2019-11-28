Giovedì 28 Novembre 2019 | 15:54

Dubai
Dubai 2020: Construction of Italian Expo pavilion starts

Rome
Probe into plan to create new Nazi party in Italy

Rome
Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Rome
Hong Kong: Italy supplying means of repression - Wong

Beijing
China 'appreciates' pope's cordiality

Rome
Segways invade transport min square to demand liberalisation

Rome
Five-month-old girl dies in Roma camp in Rome

Rome
Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Rome
Italy doubles funding for European Space Agency

Rome
Man sees term for killing partner halved to 16 yrs

Rome
Renzi doubles down on criticism of Open probe

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Trasformare rabbia in motivazione»

TarantoDa Polstrada
Ginosa, sequestrata autodemolizione abusiva: era su suolo per attività turistica

FoggiaUn 47enne
San Severo, dalle «lucciole» voleva 50 euro a settimana: arrestato per estorsione

BariL'inchiesta
Monopoli, guerra sui rifiuti: sequestrati 8 compattatori, due indagati

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera, truffe anziani: accorso Polizia-Diocesi, «formazione» nelle Parrocchie

BatIl caso
Rifiuti a Trani, su operazione Amiu-Sia a rischio ricandidatura di Bottaro

PotenzaIn mattinata
Potenza, allarme bomba al tribunale: scattano i controlli, stop all'attività

LecceLa lettera
Lecce, i presidi bocciano i genitori irrispettosi: «Ora basta»

BrindisiUn 26enne
Fasano, la compagna vuole lasciarlo lui la rinchiude in un b&b e la picchia: in manette

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Rome

Probe into plan to create new Nazi party in Italy

'Ndrangheta figure, 'Miss Hitler' among extremists probed

Rome, November 28 - Police on Thursday staged a big operation to gather evidence for a probe into a group of far-right extremists who allegedly wanted to found a new Nazi party in Italy. The homes of 19 alleged right-wing extremists in various parts of Italy were searched. The suspects allegedly wanted to create an openly pro-Nazi, xenophobic, anti-Semitic group called the "Partito Nazionalsocialista Italiano dei Lavoratori" - the Italian National Socialist Workers' Party. Some of the suspects allegedly had access to arms and explosives and conducted recruitment activities on social media. Among the people implicated in the probe is an ex-con who is thought to be a senior figure in the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. This person is a former State witness and a former member of the Forza Nuova far-right group, sources said. The suspects allegedly set up a chat group for the military-style training of militants and made contact with other neo-Nazi groups outside Italy, including the 'Aryan White Machine - C18' and Portugal's 'Nova Ordem Social'. A 50-year-old woman based in Padua who works in administration and has no criminal record was allegedly a senior member of the group. She allegedly went by the name of "Hitler's Sergeant Major" and investigators found swastikas, Nazi flags and anti-Semitic material at her home. Another suspect is a 26-year-old woman from Sicily who won an online beauty contest called 'Miss Hitler' and spoke at a far-right conference in Lisbon in August.

