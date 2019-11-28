Segways invade transport min square to demand liberalisation

Rome, November 28 - Segway riders invaded the square in front of the transport ministry in Rome Thursday to demand liberalisation and an end to limitations on their use. The drivers unfurled a banner saying Let's Free Electric Mobility, #freesegways. They held up placards saying "I don't pollute", "stop seizures" and "enough limitations". The 60 or so protesters called on the government "to put electric micro-mobility on a par with bicycles, like in other European countries, against smog and CO2".