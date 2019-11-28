China 'appreciates' pope's cordiality

Beijing, November 28 - China appreciates the "cordiality" of Pope Francis in voicing a desire to visit Beijing and is "open to exchanges with the Vatican", Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday. Geng said communication between the two sides remains "good". He said "we are happy that progress has been made in the improvement of relations. "China is sincere and open in promoting bilateral ties," Geng added. He was answering a question as to whether the pope would be given an invitation to China.