Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Rome, November 28 - Nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini renewed his offensive against Premier Giuseppe Conte over the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund on Thursday and sought to bring President Sergio Mattarella into the row. "Conte has carried out an attack on the Italian people," Salvini said in the Lower House before calling on Mattarella to "make sure the Constitution is applied". The centre-right opposition says the ESM reform penalises Italy and is "not amendable" by parliament after Conte agreed to it. The League has requested a meeting with Mattarella. Conte has mocked the League and Salvini over its complaints about the ESM, pointing out that they were in government in his first executive when the reform was agreed in June. "I will soon be in parliament to clarify to all of the Italian people what is happening with the negotiation and how we got to this stage," Conte said during a visit to Ghana. The EU is set to sign off next month on a reform that would make the ESM more akin to the IMF, with support for States in financial difficulty made conditional on debt restructuring. Italy is considered by experts to be vulnerable to market turbulence due to its huge public debt of over 2,000 billion euros. Premier Conte is said to be thinking about trying to postpone the reform at an EU summit next month. Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, a member of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said he found the commotion the League are kicking up over the ESM to be "surreal" while adding that slowdown on this issue would be "a good idea". On Wednesday Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri called the League's concerns "comical". Further, he said that the backstop allowing the ESM to be used by the fund for banking resolutions, "doubles the funds available to save banks, and is therefore a success for Italy". The proposed reform sparked a bad-tempered clash between Conte and opposition leader Salvini last week. Conte accused Salvini of being in a state of delirium after the latter said the former had agreed to the ESM reform in secret. The reform of the eurozone's safety net was negotiated in June, when Salvini was interior minister and deputy premier in Conte's first government. Conte said Salvini had OK'd the reform "unbeknownst to him", echoing a jibe made years ago about then interior minister Claudio Scajola's denial of his purchase of a flat overlooking the Colosseum. 'Sarò presto in Aula e avremo la possibilità di chiarire a tutti gli italiani quello che sta accadendo, sul negoziato e su come ci siamo arrivati'. SALVINI, 'SUL MES ATTENTATO AI DANNI DEGLI ITALIANI' LA LEGA CHIAMA MATTARELLA. CONTE, 'CHIARIRÒ IN AULA' Nuovo attacco di Salvini al premier Conte sul fondo 'salva-Stati (il Mes). 'Conte ha compiuto un attentato ai danni degli italiani', ha detto alla Camera. Poi l'appello a Mattarella: 'Faccia valere la Costituzione'. la Lega annuncia 'un esposto ai danni del governo e di Conte' e la richiesta di un incontro con il capo dello Stato. Per il ministro Patuanelli, 'è una polemica surreale, ma un rallentamento nelle posizioni sarebbe una buona idea'. Conte parla da Accra: 'Sarò presto in Aula e avremo la possibilità di chiarire a tutti gli italiani quello che sta accadendo, sul negoziato e su come ci siamo arrivati'. Di Maio chiede un vertice di maggioranza. "Trovo surreale la polemica che sta facendo crescere la Lega, perché sul quel dossier c'è sempre stata un'interlocuzione con loro. Ma capisco che le ragioni della campagna elettorale permanente di Salvini portano a sragionare". Lo ha detto il ministro dello Sviluppo economico, Stefano Patuanelli, parlando del Mes a Circo Massimo su Radio Capital. Tuttavia, ha aggiunto, "un rallentamento nelle posizioni credo che sarebbe una buona pozione" reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund that talks on the treaty took place when the League was in government earlier this year, a The notion that the modification of precautionary credit lines brought in by a reform of the European Stability Mechanism bailout scheme poses a threat to Italy's financial stability is "comical", Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday, dismissing concerns voiced by the nationalist opposition League party and the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), with which his centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is allied. Gualtieri called the League and m5S worries "wholly unfounded". Further, he said that the backstop allowing the ESM to be used by the fund for banking resolutions, "doubles the funds available to save banks, and is therefore a success for Italy," the economy minister said. The EU is set to sign off next month on a reform that would make the ESM more akin to the IMF, with support for States in financial difficulty made conditional on debt restructuring. Italy is considered by experts to be vulnerable to market turbulence due to its huge public debt of over 2,000 billion euros. The reform was agreed by European finance ministers in June Premier Conte is said to be thinking about trying to postpone the reform at an EU summit next month. The proposed reform sparked a bad-tempered clash between Conte and opposition leader Matteo Salvini last week. Conte last Wednesday accused rightwing nationalist League leader Salvini of being in a state of delirium after the latter said the former had agreed to the ESM reform in secret. The reform of the eurozone's safety net was negotiated in June, when Salvini was interior minister and deputy premier in Conte's first government. Conte said Salvini had OK'd the reform "unbeknownst to him", echoing a jibe made years ago about then interior minister Claudio Scajola's denial of the purchase of a flat overlooking the Colosseum.