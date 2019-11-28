Giovedì 28 Novembre 2019 | 15:57

Dubai
Dubai 2020: Construction of Italian Expo pavilion starts

Dubai 2020: Construction of Italian Expo pavilion starts

 
Rome
Probe into plan to create new Nazi party in Italy

Probe into plan to create new Nazi party in Italy

 
Rome
Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

 
Rome
Hong Kong: Italy supplying means of repression - Wong

Hong Kong: Italy supplying means of repression - Wong

 
Beijing
China 'appreciates' pope's cordiality

China 'appreciates' pope's cordiality

 
Rome
Segways invade transport min square to demand liberalisation

Segways invade transport min square to demand liberalisation

 
Rome
Five-month-old girl dies in Roma camp in Rome

Five-month-old girl dies in Roma camp in Rome

 
Rome
Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

 
Rome
Italy doubles funding for European Space Agency

Italy doubles funding for European Space Agency

 
Rome
Man sees term for killing partner halved to 16 yrs

Man sees term for killing partner halved to 16 yrs

 
Rome
Renzi doubles down on criticism of Open probe

Renzi doubles down on criticism of Open probe

 

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Trasformare rabbia in motivazione»

Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Trasformare rabbia in motivazione»

 

TarantoDa Polstrada
Ginosa, sequestrata autodemolizione abusiva: era su suolo per attività turistica

Ginosa, sequestrata autodemolizione abusiva: era su suolo per attività turistica

 
FoggiaUn 47enne
San Severo, dalle «lucciole» voleva 50 euro a settimana: arrestato per estorsione

San Severo, dalle «lucciole» voleva 50 euro a settimana: arrestato per estorsione

 
BariL'inchiesta
Monopoli, guerra sui rifiuti: sequestrati 8 compattatori, due indagati

Monopoli, guerra sui rifiuti: sequestrati 8 compattatori, due indagati

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Matera, truffe anziani: accorso Polizia-Diocesi, «formazione» nelle Parrocchie

Matera, truffe anziani: accordo Polizia-Diocesi, «formazione» nelle Parrocchie

 
BatIl caso
Rifiuti a Trani, su operazione Amiu-Sia a rischio ricandidatura di Bottaro

Rifiuti a Trani, su operazione Amiu-Sia a rischio ricandidatura di Bottaro

 
PotenzaIn mattinata
Potenza, allarme bomba al tribunale: scattano i controlli, stop all'attività

Potenza, allarme bomba al tribunale: scattano i controlli, stop all'attività

 
LecceLa lettera
Lecce, i presidi bocciano i genitori irrispettosi: «Ora basta»

Lecce, i presidi bocciano i genitori irrispettosi: «Ora basta»

 
BrindisiUn 26enne
Fasano, la compagna vuole lasciarlo lui la rinchiude in un b&b e la picchia: in manette

Fasano, la compagna vuole lasciarlo lui la rinchiude in un b&b e la picchia: in manette

 

Rome

Renzi doubles down on criticism of Open probe

'Glaring wound in Italy's democratic life' says IV leader, ex-PM

Renzi doubles down on criticism of Open probe

Rome, November 28 - Ex premier, former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and new centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi on Thursday doubled down on his criticism of prosecutors investigating the Open foundation which has funded his political events for the last 10 years or so. "What has happened is a glaring wound in the democratic life of the country" said Renzi of the probe into the Florence-based foundation set up to finance his political initiatives. "The message to businesses is: 'don't fund Italia Viva, unless you want to get into trouble'." Renzi announced that he would present two criminal complaints and two civil suits later Thursday. "I will do so on purpose in Florence and I'm certain that the magistrates of this city will be attentive in defending my right to justice. "I have criticised the pitch invasion of two magistrates into the political sphere and the response is the diffusion of my private and personal documents. "What goose pimples!" The Open probe has revived calls from some in the government and opposition for an investigation into party funding in Italy. On Wednesday Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), one of IV's government allies, reiterated his call for a parliamentary commission into the funding of political parties. "It's a priority for us," he said. "We'll ask for support to deliver it as soon as possible".

