La Scala chief wants to bring back Muti

Milan, November 28 - Future La Scala chief Dominique Meyer said Thursday he wants to bring star conductor Riccardo Muti back to the Milanese opera house where he made his name. Since 2005, Muti has only conducted with his Chicago Symphony Orchestra. "It would be nice to see him back in the conductor's pit," said Meyer, who was recently appointed to become superintendent next March. "There is also Daniel Barenboim who has a historic tie to La Scala, and then there's (Riccardo) Chailly", said Meyer. He revealed to ANSA that Muti was "the first" to send him a text message congratulating him when he was named superintendent on June 18. "He told me to call him if I needed advice," Meyer said. "I saw him at the Salzburg Festival and in a few days' time he'll come to Vienna and we'll have time to chat." Muti will be in Vienna from December 6 for a series of concerts with the Wiener Orchestra. He will play Milan with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on January 22 as part of a European tour.