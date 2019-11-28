La Scala chief wants to bring back Muti

Giovedì 28 Novembre 2019 | 15:57

Dubai
Dubai 2020: Construction of Italian Expo pavilion starts

Rome
Probe into plan to create new Nazi party in Italy

Rome
Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Rome
Hong Kong: Italy supplying means of repression - Wong

Beijing
China 'appreciates' pope's cordiality

Rome
Segways invade transport min square to demand liberalisation

Rome
Five-month-old girl dies in Roma camp in Rome

Rome
Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Rome
Italy doubles funding for European Space Agency

Rome
Man sees term for killing partner halved to 16 yrs

Rome
Renzi doubles down on criticism of Open probe

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Trasformare rabbia in motivazione»

TarantoDa Polstrada
Ginosa, sequestrata autodemolizione abusiva: era su suolo per attività turistica

FoggiaUn 47enne
San Severo, dalle «lucciole» voleva 50 euro a settimana: arrestato per estorsione

BariL'inchiesta
Monopoli, guerra sui rifiuti: sequestrati 8 compattatori, due indagati

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera, truffe anziani: accorso Polizia-Diocesi, «formazione» nelle Parrocchie

BatIl caso
Rifiuti a Trani, su operazione Amiu-Sia a rischio ricandidatura di Bottaro

PotenzaIn mattinata
Potenza, allarme bomba al tribunale: scattano i controlli, stop all'attività

LecceLa lettera
Lecce, i presidi bocciano i genitori irrispettosi: «Ora basta»

BrindisiUn 26enne
Fasano, la compagna vuole lasciarlo lui la rinchiude in un b&b e la picchia: in manette

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Mozzarelle e formaggi
con finto latte italiano
Effettuate multe e sequestri

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Milan

La Scala chief wants to bring back Muti

Wd be nice to see him back in conductor's pit Meyer tells ANSA

Milan, November 28 - Future La Scala chief Dominique Meyer said Thursday he wants to bring star conductor Riccardo Muti back to the Milanese opera house where he made his name. Since 2005, Muti has only conducted with his Chicago Symphony Orchestra. "It would be nice to see him back in the conductor's pit," said Meyer, who was recently appointed to become superintendent next March. "There is also Daniel Barenboim who has a historic tie to La Scala, and then there's (Riccardo) Chailly", said Meyer. He revealed to ANSA that Muti was "the first" to send him a text message congratulating him when he was named superintendent on June 18. "He told me to call him if I needed advice," Meyer said. "I saw him at the Salzburg Festival and in a few days' time he'll come to Vienna and we'll have time to chat." Muti will be in Vienna from December 6 for a series of concerts with the Wiener Orchestra. He will play Milan with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on January 22 as part of a European tour.

