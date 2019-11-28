Giovedì 28 Novembre 2019 | 15:57

Dubai
Dubai 2020: Construction of Italian Expo pavilion starts

Rome
Probe into plan to create new Nazi party in Italy

Rome
Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Rome
Hong Kong: Italy supplying means of repression - Wong

Beijing
China 'appreciates' pope's cordiality

Rome
Segways invade transport min square to demand liberalisation

Rome
Five-month-old girl dies in Roma camp in Rome

Rome
Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Rome
Italy doubles funding for European Space Agency

Rome
Man sees term for killing partner halved to 16 yrs

Rome
Renzi doubles down on criticism of Open probe

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Trasformare rabbia in motivazione»

TarantoDa Polstrada
Ginosa, sequestrata autodemolizione abusiva: era su suolo per attività turistica

FoggiaUn 47enne
San Severo, dalle «lucciole» voleva 50 euro a settimana: arrestato per estorsione

BariL'inchiesta
Monopoli, guerra sui rifiuti: sequestrati 8 compattatori, due indagati

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera, truffe anziani: accorso Polizia-Diocesi, «formazione» nelle Parrocchie

BatIl caso
Rifiuti a Trani, su operazione Amiu-Sia a rischio ricandidatura di Bottaro

PotenzaIn mattinata
Potenza, allarme bomba al tribunale: scattano i controlli, stop all'attività

LecceLa lettera
Lecce, i presidi bocciano i genitori irrispettosi: «Ora basta»

BrindisiUn 26enne
Fasano, la compagna vuole lasciarlo lui la rinchiude in un b&b e la picchia: in manette

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Rome

Man sees term for killing partner halved to 16 yrs

Bank manager bashed separating woman's head in with gym weight

Rome, November 28 - An Italian bank manager on Wednesday saw his jail term for killing his partner halved to 16 years on appeal. When he killed the woman in may 2017, the appeals court ruled, Francesco Carrieri was "mentally semi-infirm". At the first-instance trial Carrieri was sentenced to 30 years in jail for aggravated murder. Bank manager Carrieri, 56, killed his 47-year-old partner, a teacher at Rome's historic German School, by bashing her head in with a gym weight in their home near Rome's iconic Spanish Steps on May 1, 2017. The femicide took place in Vicolo del Babbuino, between Piazza di Spagna and Piazza del Popolo. Carrieri was said to have been angry that Michela Di Pompeo had told him she was going to leave him. Their relationship had lasted about a year and a half. Di Pompeo's colleagues at Rome's prestigious Deutsche Schule Rom voiced "great consternation and uncontainable sadness" at losing a "beloved" friend and colleague.

