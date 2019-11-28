Man sees term for killing partner halved to 16 yrs

Rome, November 28 - An Italian bank manager on Wednesday saw his jail term for killing his partner halved to 16 years on appeal. When he killed the woman in may 2017, the appeals court ruled, Francesco Carrieri was "mentally semi-infirm". At the first-instance trial Carrieri was sentenced to 30 years in jail for aggravated murder. Bank manager Carrieri, 56, killed his 47-year-old partner, a teacher at Rome's historic German School, by bashing her head in with a gym weight in their home near Rome's iconic Spanish Steps on May 1, 2017. The femicide took place in Vicolo del Babbuino, between Piazza di Spagna and Piazza del Popolo. Carrieri was said to have been angry that Michela Di Pompeo had told him she was going to leave him. Their relationship had lasted about a year and a half. Di Pompeo's colleagues at Rome's prestigious Deutsche Schule Rom voiced "great consternation and uncontainable sadness" at losing a "beloved" friend and colleague.