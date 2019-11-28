MP proposes to girlfriend on floor of Lower House

Policeman gets 4 months in jail for hitting protestor
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
28 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 28 - League MP Flavio Di Muro proposed to his girlfriend on the floor of the Lower House on Thursday. "Elisa, do you want to marry me?" Di Muro said to his girlfriend in the public gallery and produced an engagement ring after being granted permission to address the House during a vote on a decree for post-earthquake measures. Speaker Roberto Fico reprimanded Di Muro for the stunt.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su