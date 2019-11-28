Policeman gets 4 months in jail for hitting protestor

Rome, November 28 - A four-month prison sentence has been upheld for Alfio Paradiso, a policeman found guilty of hitting a protestor with his truncheon. The incident occurred during a march held in Rome on November 14, 2012 to protest against the policies of the Monti government then in power. The sentence was issued by the first Rome Court of Appeals. The policeman had hit Giacomo Capriotti, 29, injuring the man. A video showed Paradiso attempting to continue beating up the protestor despite a fellow policeman putting his own body in between to stop him.