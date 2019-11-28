Network 'flooding' Rome with drugs busted

(ANSA) Rome, November 27 - Italian finance police on Thursday conducting an operation to dismantle a network of individuals that had alleged proved able to 'flood' Rome with drugs. Some of the group were assigned to beat up people who did not pay up. A total of 51 people were arrested in the operation, in which 400 financial police took part in the Lazio, Calabria, and Sicily regions. Among those that had been investigated as part of the probe was Fabrizio Piscitelli, also known as Diabolik, who was killed on August 7 in the Italian capital. Piscitelli, 53, had for decades been known as the boss of the ultra football fans gang known as Lazio's Irriducibili ("the Irreducibles" or "Diehards").