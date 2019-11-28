Probe into plan to create new Nazi party in Italy

Rome, November 28 - Police on Thursday staged a big operation to gather evidence for a probe into a group of far-right extremists who allegedly wanted to found a new Nazi party in Italy. The homes of 19 alleged right-wing extremists in various parts of Italy were searched. The suspects allegedly wanted to create an openly pro-Nazi, xenophobic, anti-Semitic group called the "Partito Nazionalsocialista Italiano dei Lavoratori" - the Italian National Socialist Workers' Party. Some of the suspects allegedly had access to arms and explosives and conducted recruitment activities on social media. Among the people implicated in the probe is an ex-con who is thought to be a senior figure in the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. This person is a former State witness and a former member of the Forza Nuova far-right group, sources said.