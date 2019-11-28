Soccer: Inter's Champions League hopes alive with Prague win

Rome, November 28 - Inter Milan kept alive their hopes of making the Champions League last 16 with a 3-1 win at Slavia Prague on Wednesday thanks to a Lautaro Martinez double and Romelu Lukaku goal. Inter are second in Group F with seven points, four behind Barcelona, who they face at the San Siro in their final match, and level on points with third-placed Borussia Dortmund. "With today's win, we've ensured that the Barcelona game means something and it will be a tough game but we can count on the fans who always support us," said coach Antonio Conte. Napoli, meanwhile, are well positioned to qualify from Group E after a 1-1 draw with holders Liverpool at Anfield. Carlo Ancelotti's men are second with nine points, one behind Liverpool and two ahead of third-placed Salzburg. They face bottom side Genk at home in their final group game.