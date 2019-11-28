Italian woman killed in Cape Verde, compatriot held

Giovedì 28 Novembre 2019 | 11:57

Man who managed B&B suspected of homicide of 52-year-old

Rome, November 28 - A Italian man had been detained in Cape Verde in relation to the homicide of Marilena Corrò, a 52-year-old woman originally from Treviso, sources said Thursday. The woman was found dead at her home-cum-bed-and-breakfast in the city of Sal Rei on the the island of Boa Vista. She had moved there a year and a half ago. The homicide is thought to have taken place on Tuesday, when neighbours heard shouts. The suspect is said to be a man aged 45-50 who managed the B&B.

