M5S press for ASPI highway concessions to be revoked

Rome, November 28 - Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday renewed his call for highways company Autostrade per L'Italia (ASPI) to be stripped of its concessions. ASPI has been accused of failing to take the necessary action to prevent last year's Morandi-bridge collapse in Genoa in which 43 people died. According to recent newspaper reports, ASPI allegedly knew as early as 2014 that the Morandi Bridge was not safe and should have been shored up or demolished. In September nine people were arrested on suspicion of soft-pedalling reports on bridge and viaduct safety. "The highway concessions are set to be revoked," Di Maio told Radio Anch'io. "It is necessary to take the concession away from these people as soon as possible after they took our money for tolls without maintaining the structures".