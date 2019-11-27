Murdered child's teacher and principal don't answer judge

Naples, November 27 - In front of the Naples Court of Assizes, two female teachers and a female principal made use Wednesday of their right to remain silent when questioned about the killing of a child who had attended their school. Giuseppe, 7, was beaten to death on January 27 by his step-father, Tonni Badre of Cardito. The man has confessed. The school staff are accused of failing to report alleged abuse of the victim's sister, who also attends the school.