Murdered child's teacher and principal don't answer judge

Paul McCartney set to play Naples in June
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Galatone, strage di operai per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito. Lutto cittadino, cordoglio dei sindacati
Terremoto in Albania: 27 morti e 650 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata. I soccorsi partono da Bari e Brindisi
Naples
27 Novembre 2019
Naples, November 27 - In front of the Naples Court of Assizes, two female teachers and a female principal made use Wednesday of their right to remain silent when questioned about the killing of a child who had attended their school. Giuseppe, 7, was beaten to death on January 27 by his step-father, Tonni Badre of Cardito. The man has confessed. The school staff are accused of failing to report alleged abuse of the victim's sister, who also attends the school.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su