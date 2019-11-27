Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2019 | 20:35

Rome
Paul McCartney set to play Naples in June

Frosinone
Carabinieri visit hospitalised father of teen killed

Naples
Murdered child's teacher and principal don't answer judge

Rome
ESM row stops House debate

Rome
ESM row stops House debate

Turin
Soccer: Youngest Italy captain Nicolé dies at 79

Turin
Soccer: Youngest Italy captain Nicolé dies at 79

Reggio Calabria
Fire starts on Reggio-Messina ferry

Rome
CSM raps Di Maio,Salvini,Renzi on prosecutor attacks

Rome

'Comical' ESM threat to Italy stability - Gualtieri

 
Milan
A.Mittal: lawyers see basis for possible deal

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Trasformare rabbia in motivazione»

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Turismo, sarà a Vieste il prossimo "G20" delle spiagge italiane

PotenzaPetrolio lucano
Tempa Rossa, Bardi: al via accordo su compensazioni

BariIl caso
Norman Atlantic, Cassazione: «Relitto non andava dissequestrato»

TarantoIl flash mob
Le Sardine in Puglia, il debutto il 1 dicembre a Taranto: «Festa aperta»

BrindisiIl caso
Lavori aeroporto Brindisi, chiesto processo per ex dirigente di Adp

MateraLibri
Matera, arriva «Via del riscatto»: un altro mistero per Imma Tataranni

LecceLa targedia
Galatone, operai travolti da auto: domani i funerali congiunti

BatL'operazione dei cc
Trani, minacciava e picchiava la convivente: arrestato grazie a 'codice rosso'

Govt to report on reform soon says Fico

ESM row stops House debate

Rome, November 27 - A row over the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund stopped work in the House Wednesday after League MPs chanted "sell-out" when a Democratic Party MP recalled that talks on the treaty took place when the League was in government earlier this year, and Speaker Roberto Fico suspended debate. Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni said the EMS reform, which the centre right opposition says penalises Italy, was "not amendable" and echoed the League's calls for Premier Giuseppe Conte to report to parliament on it. League heavyweight Claudio Borghi, chair of the House budget committee, said "Conte must report to parliament or we'll take him to court". Fico later announced the government would report to parliament on the ESM reform "shortly".

