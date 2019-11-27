ESM row stops House debate

Rome, November 27 - A row over the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund stopped work in the House Wednesday after League MPs chanted "sell-out" when a Democratic Party MP recalled that talks on the treaty took place when the League was in government earlier this year, and Speaker Roberto Fico suspended debate. Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni said the EMS reform, which the centre right opposition says penalises Italy, was "not amendable" and echoed the League's calls for Premier Giuseppe Conte to report to parliament on it. League heavyweight Claudio Borghi, chair of the House budget committee, said "Conte must report to parliament or we'll take him to court". Fico later announced the government would report to parliament on the ESM reform "shortly".