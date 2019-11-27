Carabinieri visit hospitalised father of teen killed

Frosinone, November 27 - The father of Serena Mollicone, Guglielmo, has reportedly suffered a heart attack in the town of Arce and is in critical condition. He has been visited in the hospital by the head of the Frosinone carabinieri, Fabio Cagnazzo. The man has fought for years to find out what happened to the teenage girl, whose body was found in a nearby woods in early 2001. Those now probed after a new investigation are the former commander of the Carabinieri in Arce, Franco Mottola, his wife and son Marco, and two Carabinieri who at the time were on duty near Frosinone. The three members of the Mottola family are probed for complicity in aggravated murder and disposing of a body. A forensic report said damage to the Arce Carabinieri barracks door was compatible with the skull fracture suffered by Mollicone. A probe is also continuing into the apparent suicide in 2008 of Carabiniere Santino Tuzi, found with a shot to the head in his car, fired by his service revolver. Tuzi had said he saw Mollicone entering the barracks on the day she disappeared, June 1, 2001. Two days later she was found dead in a wood with her hands and feet bound and a plastic bag over her head. Court dates had been postponed once again in recent weeks. A preliminary hearing, at which those investigated may be officially charged with her murder, is now set for January.