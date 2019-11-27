Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2019 | 18:56

Turin

Soccer: Youngest Italy captain Nicolé dies at 79

Former Juve, Padova star also youngest ever Azzurri scorer

Soccer: Youngest Italy captain Nicolé dies at 79

Turin, November 27 - Bruno Nicolè, Italy's youngest ever captain at the age of 21 years and 61 days in 1961, died Wednesday aged 79. He also holds the record as Italy's youngest goal scorer, at 18 years 258 days, scoring in a 2-2 draw with France in November 1958. The former Padova, Juve, Roma, Mantova, Sampdoria and Alessandria winger got eight caps between 1958 and 1964 before retiring to become a PE teacher at the age of 27. "Bruno Nicolé has left us," Juve said on its website. "A short career, ended when he was just 27 with the choice of entering the world of school and devoting himself to teaching physical education. "But a career that was rich in satisfaction, full of important seasons starting with 1956-7 in the team of his hometown, Padova, when he made his debut in Serie A at only 16, with (future famed AC Milan coach) Nereo Rocco. The following year he arrived at Juventus and became an important element of the team that dominated the period, winning three scudetti and two Italian Cups. Not only, in 1958 he got into the Ballon d'Or standings placing 17th and first among the Italians".

