Fire starts on Reggio-Messina ferry

Reggio Calabria, November 27 - A fire broke out on ferry on the Reggio Calabria-Messina line Wednesday. Two motor launches from the Reggio port authority went to the ferry which was in the middle of the Messina Strait. The fire was put out and ferry was brought back to a dock at Reggio. There was never any danger to the passengers, the ferry company said. The port authority said the fire was cause by a technical fault. An investigation is ongoing.