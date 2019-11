Web giants paid only 64 mn in taxes in Italy in 2018

Milan, November 27 - Fifteen Web giants paid a total of only 64 million euros in taxes in Italy in 2018, according to a survey by R&S Mediobanca published Wednesday. The 'WebSoft' companies included Amazon, which paid six million, Microsoft, which paid 16.5 million, Google, which paid 4.7 million, Oracle, which paid 3.2 million, Facebook, which paid 1.7 million, Uber, which paid 153,000 euros, and Alibaba, which paid 20,000 euros, the survey said. The 2020 budget bill introduces a Web tax aiming to get more from Web giants.