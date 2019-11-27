A.Mittal: lawyers see basis for possible deal

Milan, November 27 - Lawyers representing ArcelorMittal and the commissioners of the former ILVA steel group said Wednesday that the basis exists for negotiations that could prevent the former pulling out of a deal to take over the latter. "There is the basis for negotiations that can lead to an agreement," said Enrico Castellani, representing the commissioners, and Ferdinando Emanuele, representing ArcelorMittal. They were speaking after a Milan court adjourned a hearing in a legal challenge against the French-Indian group's move to rescind the contract to take over the former ILVA group and its troubled Taranto plant. The move rocked the government and Premier Giuseppe Conte vowed to stop ArcelorMittal's pullout, saying the company was breaching a contract. At the weekend he announced fresh talks and said they would take several weeks. Conte also said the government was "ready for public involvement". Last week ArcelorMittal suspended the procedure to turn off the altoforno 2 furnace at the Taranto plant, pending a ruling in Milan about whether the French-Indian multinational's withdrawal plan is legal.