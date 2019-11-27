Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2019 | 17:17

Rome
CSM raps Di Maio,Salvini,Renzi on prosecutor attacks

Rome

Milan
A.Mittal: lawyers see basis for possible deal

Milan
Web giants paid only 64 mn in taxes in Italy in 2018

Vatican City
Pope names new head of Vatican financial authority

Naples
Contactless payment on Naples metro, bus, trains

Strasbourg
'Absolute priority' to relaunch growth - Gentiloni

Rome
Govt working on sustainable plastic plan - Gualtieri

Rome
Trenitalia picked to run Spanish high-speed services

Rome
Don't mix Regeni case with Egypt ties says Gabrielli

Rome
Renzi blasts probe into Open Foundation

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

BariL'evento
Donazione sangue: a Bari la campagna di sensibilizzazione con Chiara Galiazzo

MateraLibri
Matera, arriva «Via del riscatto»: un altro mistero per Imma Tataranni

HomeIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, rinviata udienza: trovate basi per trattativa. Verso l'accordo

LecceLa targedia
Galatone, operai travolti da auto: domani i funerali congiunti

Foggia
San Severo, spaccio di droga, minacce ed estorsioni: arrestata un'intera famiglia

BatL'operazione dei cc
Trani, minacciava e picchiava la convivente: arrestato grazie a 'codice rosso'

PotenzaIl match
Potenza-Catania, l'Ad etneo colpito da ultrà: la squadra non gioca

BrindisiIndagano i cc
S. Vito dei Normanni, scomparsa studentessa di 16 anni: avviate le ricerche

Galatone, strage per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Terremoto in Albania di magnitudo 6.5: 150 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Naples

To be trialled in 2nd half of 2020 in Naples, Salerno, Avellino

Naples, November 27 - Contactless payments on Naples' metro, bus and train systems will be trialled in the second half of next year and soon after come into effect, sources said Wednesday. The first trials will be in Naples, Salerno, Avellino and their respective provinces, they said. Local passengers and tourists will be able to use their contactless credit and debit cards on transport systems inside and between cities, they said.

