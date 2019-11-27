Contactless payment on Naples metro, bus, trains

CSM raps Di Maio,Salvini,Renzi on prosecutor attacks
Naples
27 Novembre 2019
Naples, November 27 - Contactless payments on Naples' metro, bus and train systems will be trialled in the second half of next year and soon after come into effect, sources said Wednesday. The first trials will be in Naples, Salerno, Avellino and their respective provinces, they said. Local passengers and tourists will be able to use their contactless credit and debit cards on transport systems inside and between cities, they said.
