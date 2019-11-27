'Absolute priority' to relaunch growth - Gentiloni

Strasbourg, November 27 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said after the EC was approved by the European Parliament Wednesday that relaunching growth would be his "absolute priority". The former Italian premier said "the commission starts off with the backing of the parliament actually higher than that of the previous commission, and that is a good omen. "As for my work, as economy commissioner, the absolute priority will be to relaunch growth. "There is much to be changed and to be done to relaunch growth in Europe, to make it more sustainable on the environmental plane and the social plane". Gentiloni, also a former foreign minister, went on: "innovation, investments, employment, a fairer taxation on the giants of the Web and on those who pollute. "After all, Europe is a world champion from the standpoint of so many things, social protection, climate change, economic opening, liberal democracy". Gentiloni went on to say that the budget flexibility granted by the EC was "necessary but not sufficient", answering a question on whether the amount of flexibility reiterated by President Ursula von der Leyen would be enough to relaunch the growth of a country like Italy. "Flexibility is necessary, it's part of our rules. but it certainly is not sufficient," he said. "I believe that an extraordinary priority of the next few years must be that of investments and rules that facilitate investments above all in the environmental field".