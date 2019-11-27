Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2019 | 15:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Strasbourg
'Absolute priority' to relaunch growth - Gentiloni

'Absolute priority' to relaunch growth - Gentiloni

 
Rome
Govt working on sustainable plastic plan - Gualtieri

Govt working on sustainable plastic plan - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Trenitalia picked to run Spanish high-speed services

Trenitalia picked to run Spanish high-speed services

 
Rome
Don't mix Regeni case with Egypt ties says Gabrielli

Don't mix Regeni case with Egypt ties says Gabrielli

 
Rome
Renzi blasts probe into Open Foundation

Renzi blasts probe into Open Foundation

 
Rome
Italy must increase 'effective retirement age' - OECD

Italy must increase 'effective retirement age' - OECD

 
Durazzo
Italian team working to find earthquake survivors in Albania

Italian team working to find earthquake survivors in Albania

 
Milan
Soccer: Juventus board OKs 300mn capital increase

Soccer: Juventus board OKs 300mn capital increase

 
Rome
Traffic chaos continues in Liguria after viaduct collapse

Traffic chaos continues in Liguria after viaduct collapse

 
Rome
Soccer: Sarri demands more after Juve top CL group

Soccer: Sarri demands more after Juve top CL group

 
Strasbourg
Von der Leyen eyes action after Venice flood,hails Gentiloni

Von der Leyen eyes action after Venice flood,hails Gentiloni

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

Bari -Teramo finisce in pareggio: 1-1 al San Nicola. Rivedi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, rinviata udienza: trovate basi per trattativa. Verso l'accordo

Arcelor Mittal, rinviata udienza: trovate basi per trattativa. Verso l'accordo

 
LecceLa targedia
Galatone, operai travolti da auto: domani i funerali congiunti

Galatone, operai travolti da auto: domani i funerali congiunti

 
Foggia
San Severo, spaccio di droga, minacce ed estorsioni: arrestata un'intera famiglia

San Severo, spaccio di droga, minacce ed estorsioni: arrestata un'intera famiglia

 
BatL'operazione dei cc
Trani, minacciava e picchiava la convivente: arrestato grazie a 'codice rosso'

Trani, minacciava e picchiava la convivente: arrestato grazie a 'codice rosso'

 
MateraLe dichiarazioni
Caso Mittal, Buffagni a Matera: «A lavoro per far rispettare contratti»

Caso Mittal, Buffagni a Matera: «A lavoro per far rispettare contratti»

 
BariCon Transavia
Aeroporti, a partire da aprile da Bari un nuovo volo per Nantes

Aeroporti, a partire da aprile da Bari un nuovo volo per Nantes

 
PotenzaIl match
Potenza-Catania, l'Ad etneo colpito da ultrà: la squadra non gioca

Potenza-Catania, l'Ad etneo colpito da ultrà, la squadra replica: «Giocheremo»

 
BrindisiIndagano i cc
S. Vito dei Normanni, scomparsa studentessa di 16 anni: avviate le ricerche

S. Vito dei Normanni, scomparsa studentessa di 16 anni: avviate le ricerche

 

i più letti

Galatone, strage per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito

Galatone, strage di operai per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito. Lutto cittadino, cordoglio dei sindacati

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Terremoto in Albania di magnitudo 6.5: 150 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata

Terremoto in Albania: 23 morti e 650 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata. I soccorsi partono da Bari e Brindisi

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Mozzarelle e formaggi
con finto latte italiano
Effettuate multe e sequestri

Rome

Trenitalia picked to run Spanish high-speed services

First private operator to gain access to Spanish market

Trenitalia picked to run Spanish high-speed services

Rome, November 27 - Italian rail company Trenitalia was picked Wednesday as the first private operator to run Spanish high-speed services. Trenitalia is part of the ILSA consortium with Valencia-based Spanish airline Air Nostrum. ILSA was selected by ADIF, the company that runs Spanish rail infrastructure, as the first private operator to be granted access to the Spanish rail market. The Trenitalia consortium will run high-speed services on the Madrid-Barcelona, Madrid-Valencia/Alicante and Madrid-Malaga/Seville lines. Services will start running in January 2022. The service contract will have a duration of 10 years. The ILSA consortium will offer 32 daily links with a fleet of 23 trains. "This project marks the entry of the FS Group into the Spanish high-speed rail market," said FS CEO and general manager Gianfranco Battisti. FS, or Ferrovie dello Stato, is Trenitalia's parent company. "We are proud to place at disposal, also in Spain, the know-how developed in 10 years of high-speed (services) with 350 million passengers transported in Italy, making us unique in Europe in a competitive market," Battisti went on. "The FS Group is a primary international player, ready to face the challenges for the tenders on the American market after getting both rail services between London and Edinburgh, operational from December 9 in the UK, and the project for high-speed (services) in Thailand".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati