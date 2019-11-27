Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2019 | 15:32

Strasbourg
'Absolute priority' to relaunch growth - Gentiloni

 
Rome
Govt working on sustainable plastic plan - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Trenitalia picked to run Spanish high-speed services

 
Rome
Don't mix Regeni case with Egypt ties says Gabrielli

 
Rome
Renzi blasts probe into Open Foundation

 
Rome
Italy must increase 'effective retirement age' - OECD

 
Durazzo
Italian team working to find earthquake survivors in Albania

 
Milan
Soccer: Juventus board OKs 300mn capital increase

 
Rome
Traffic chaos continues in Liguria after viaduct collapse

 
Rome
Soccer: Sarri demands more after Juve top CL group

 
Strasbourg
Von der Leyen eyes action after Venice flood,hails Gentiloni

 

serie c
Bari -Teramo finisce in pareggio: 1-1 al San Nicola. Rivedi la diretta

 

Arcelor Mittal, rinviata udienza: trovate basi per trattativa. Verso l'accordo

 
LecceLa targedia
Galatone, operai travolti da auto: domani i funerali congiunti

 
Foggia
San Severo, spaccio di droga, minacce ed estorsioni: arrestata un'intera famiglia

 
BatL'operazione dei cc
Trani, minacciava e picchiava la convivente: arrestato grazie a 'codice rosso'

 
MateraLe dichiarazioni
Caso Mittal, Buffagni a Matera: «A lavoro per far rispettare contratti»

 
BariCon Transavia
Aeroporti, a partire da aprile da Bari un nuovo volo per Nantes

 
PotenzaIl match
Potenza-Catania, l'Ad etneo colpito da ultrà, la squadra replica: «Giocheremo»

 
BrindisiIndagano i cc
S. Vito dei Normanni, scomparsa studentessa di 16 anni: avviate le ricerche

 

Galatone, strage di operai per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito. Lutto cittadino, cordoglio dei sindacati

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Terremoto in Albania: 23 morti e 650 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata. I soccorsi partono da Bari e Brindisi

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Mozzarelle e formaggi
con finto latte italiano
Effettuate multe e sequestri

Rome

Party-funding commission a priority for M5S says Di Maio

Renzi blasts probe into Open Foundation

Rome, November 27 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the new, centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, on Wednesday blasted a criminal probe into Open, a Florence-based foundation set up to finance his political initiatives. "Who decides what a party is? The political world or the judiciary?," Renzi, who left the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said via Facebook. "At this point a decisive contest for our democracy is being played out," said the former PD leader. "At this point we will call upon all the levels of the public institutions to establish whether parties are what is laid down in the Constitution, or they are what the Florentine magistrates have decided to define them as. "Two Florentine judges have decided that Open is not a foundation, it's a party. "And so the rules change retroactively". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), reiterated his call for a parliamentary commission into the funding of political parties. "It's a priority for us," he said. "We'll ask for support to deliver it as soon as possible".

