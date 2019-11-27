Soccer: Juventus board OKs 300mn capital increase

Italian team working to find earthquake survivors in Albania
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Galatone, strage di operai per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito. Lutto cittadino, cordoglio dei sindacati
Terremoto in Albania: 23 morti e 650 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata. I soccorsi partono da Bari e Brindisi
Milan
27 Novembre 2019
Milan, November 27 - Serie A champions Juventus said Wednesday that their board has agreed to an 300-million-euro capital increase. A statement said the Exor, the Agnelli family holding company, "has irrevocably and unconditionally undertaken to subscribe its portion of the Share Capital Increase (equal to approximately 63.8%), for an amount equal to approximately Euro 191.2 million".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su