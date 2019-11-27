Italian team working to find earthquake survivors in Albania

Durazzo, November 27 - Luca Cari, communications director for the Italian fire department, told ANSA on Wednesday that Italian firefighters have been working non-stop since Tuesday evening to try to locate six missing people - three children, two women, and one man - in the town of Durrës, Albania, in the rubble of a four-storey building that collapsed in an earthquake on Tuesday. "It is a very, very difficult situation," Cari said.