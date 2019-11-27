Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2019 | 13:45

Durazzo
Italian team working to find earthquake survivors in Albania

Milan
Soccer: Juventus board OKs 300mn capital increase

Rome
Traffic chaos continues in Liguria after viaduct collapse

Rome
Soccer: Sarri demands more after Juve top CL group

Strasbourg
Von der Leyen eyes action after Venice flood,hails Gentiloni

Rome
Seven sentenced to death for 2016 Bangladesh attack

Rome
Street names devoted Fascist racial-law victims vandalised

Rome
Italian consumer confidence lowest since 2017 - ISTAT

Genoa
Threat of Genoa being cut off averted as A26 reopens (13)

On board the papal plane
'Not clean' things done over London flat - pope

Biella
Biella to grant Segre citizenship in rethink

Foggia
San Severo, spaccio di droga, minacce ed estorsioni: arrestata un'intera famiglia

BatL'operazione dei cc
Trani, minacciava e picchiava la convivente: arrestato grazie a 'codice rosso'

MateraLe dichiarazioni
Caso Mittal, Buffagni a Matera: «A lavoro per far rispettare contratti»

BariCon Transavia
Aeroporti, a partire da aprile da Bari un nuovo volo per Nantes

PotenzaIl match
Potenza-Catania, l'Ad etneo colpito da ultrà: la squadra non gioca

TarantoIl processo
Taranto, stipendi d’oro al Comune: sono 28 le condanne in appello

BrindisiIndagano i cc
S. Vito dei Normanni, scomparsa studentessa di 16 anni: avviate le ricerche

LecceA Parigi
Gallipoli, anche se è chiuso il Samasara è stato incoronato miglior locale d'Europa

Galatone, strage per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Terremoto in Albania di magnitudo 6.5: 150 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Bari, catturato latitante tenta la fuga dal balcone, ma viene braccato dai finanzieri

Durazzo

Italian team working to find earthquake survivors in Albania

Crew has been working since Tuesday in 'difficult situation'

Durazzo, November 27 - Luca Cari, communications director for the Italian fire department, told ANSA on Wednesday that Italian firefighters have been working non-stop since Tuesday evening to try to locate six missing people - three children, two women, and one man - in the town of Durrës, Albania, in the rubble of a four-storey building that collapsed in an earthquake on Tuesday. "It is a very, very difficult situation," Cari said.

