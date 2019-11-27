Soccer: Sarri demands more after Juve top CL group

Rome, November 27 - Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri said he is still not satisfied after his side beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in Turin on Tuesday to ensure they finish top of Champions League group D with one match to spare. The Serie A champions bagged victory thanks to a remarkable freekick by Paulo Dybala, who curved the ball in from a seemingly impossibly tight angle from outside the box just before halftime. "We did very well with a great first half and then we let up a bit due to the fact that used a lot of energy," Sarri said after the match. "We kept the center of gravity high, which we can't always do in the (Italian) league. "We have to grow in this because every match must be faced in the same way. "We need to improve our intensity with which we face certain situations, because sometimes we made mistakes in passing and in the first half allowed too many crosses". Atalanta, meanwhile, registered their first-ever Champions League win, beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 to keep alive their hopes of progressing from Group C.