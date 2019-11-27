Traffic chaos continues in Liguria after viaduct collapse

Rome, November 27 - Traffic remained chaotic on Wednesday on highways in the region of Liguria following a landslide that caused a viaduct on the A6 highway to collapse in a wave of extreme weather on Sunday. Another highway in the region, the A26, was closed Monday over security concerns and then partially reopened Tuesday, causing long lines of vehicle traffic on the A10 and the A26 towards Genoa, in particular for vehicles headed for the port. Meanwhile, a yellow weather alert has been issued for Wednesday in the region of Piedmont in the province of Alessandria, especially in the area that borders Liguria, where heavy rains are expected. In Lombardy, the level of the Po has come down slightly after the river flooded in Cremona on Tuesday.