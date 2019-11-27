Von der Leyen eyes action after Venice flood,hails Gentiloni

Strasbourg, November 27 - Incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cited Venice flooding as one of the effects of climate change and urged quick action during a speech before a plenary session of the European Parliament on Wednesday. "The protection of our climate is an existential question for Europe and the whole world, and it couldn't be otherwise. We see Venice under water, the forests in Portugal hit by wildfires, the drought in Lithuania; it happened in the past as well, but we can't lose even one second, we have to fight against climate change," Von der Leyen said ahead of the parliament's vote on her commission. Von der Leyen said also she "believes in" Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commissioner-designate for Economic Affairs and former Italian premier, who will manage EU member states reaching the UN's sustainable development goals.