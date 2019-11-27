Street names devoted Fascist racial-law victims vandalised

Rome, November 27 - Two street-name plaques in Rome dedicated to victims of the Fascist racial laws have been vandalised, said Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi in a tweet on Wednesday. The plaques were put in place last week by the city government to replace signs naming the streets after signers of the 1938 race manifesto, which paved the way for the laws that led to the ferocious persecution of Italy's Jews during World War II. "Shameful gesture, we will clean it up immediately," Raggi said. The city of Rome last week changed the names of streets devoted to Edoardo Zavattari and Arturo Donaggio to those of scientists who opposed the Fascist regime and were victims of the racial laws - the physician Mario Carrara, the physicist Nella Mortara and the zoologist Enrica Calabresi.