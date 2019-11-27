Seven sentenced to death for 2016 Bangladesh attack

Rome, November 27 - Seven Islamic militants were sentenced to death in Bangladesh on Wednesday for a 2016 attack on a cafe in Dhaka in which 22 people were killed, including nine Italians, the BBC reported. The seven convicted men were accused of belonging to the outlawed local Islamist group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). ISIS initially claimed responsibility for the attack, but local authorities focused their investigations on jihadists in the country.