Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2019 | 11:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Seven sentenced to death for 2016 Bangladesh attack

Seven sentenced to death for 2016 Bangladesh attack

 
Rome
Street names devoted Fascist racial-law victims vandalised

Street names devoted Fascist racial-law victims vandalised

 
Rome
Italian consumer confidence lowest since 2017 - ISTAT

Italian consumer confidence lowest since 2017 - ISTAT

 
Genoa
Threat of Genoa being cut off averted as A26 reopens (13)

Threat of Genoa being cut off averted as A26 reopens (13)

 
On board the papal plane
'Not clean' things done over London flat - pope

'Not clean' things done over London flat - pope

 
Biella
Biella to grant Segre citizenship in rethink

Biella to grant Segre citizenship in rethink

 
Turin
Industry min 27 mn for 3 FCA plants

Industry min 27 mn for 3 FCA plants

 
Parma
Animal rights activists take to uni roof agst macaque tests

Animal rights activists take to uni roof agst macaque tests

 
Rome
Antonio Casamonica gets 6 yrs for bar raid on appeal

Antonio Casamonica gets 6 yrs for bar raid on appeal

 
Strasbourg
EU ready to back Italy on Venice

EU ready to back Italy on Venice

 
Bologna
9 yrs asked for man who raped daughter when 11

9 yrs asked for man who raped daughter when 11

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

Bari -Teramo finisce in pareggio: 1-1 al San Nicola. Rivedi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

 
PhotoNewsIl sisma
Emergenza terremoto Albania, le operazioni di soccorso in partenza dalla Puglia

Emergenza terremoto Albania, le operazioni di soccorso in partenza dalla Puglia

 
MateraIl mare che avanza
A Metaponto le spiagge cancellate dalle mareggiate

A Metaponto le spiagge cancellate dalle mareggiate

 
TarantoIl processo
Taranto, stipendi d’oro al Comune: sono 28 le condanne in appello

Taranto, stipendi d’oro al Comune: sono 28 le condanne in appello

 
BrindisiIndagano i cc
S. Vito dei Normanni, scomparsa studentessa di 16 anni: avviate le ricerche

S. Vito dei Normanni, scomparsa studentessa di 16 anni: avviate le ricerche

 
LecceA Parigi
Gallipoli, anche se è chiuso il Samasara è stato incoronato miglior locale d'Europa

Gallipoli, anche se è chiuso il Samasara è stato incoronato miglior locale d'Europa

 
BatRifiuti
Trani, Amiu amplia servizio raccolta e smaltimento: raccoglierà anche rifiuti del Foggiano

Trani, Amiu amplia servizio raccolta e smaltimento: raccoglierà anche rifiuti del Foggiano

 
PotenzaAuto
Motore ibrido ed elettrico, da Mise 27 milioni a Fca Melfi

Motore ibrido ed elettrico, da Mise 27 milioni a Fca Melfi

 

i più letti

Galatone, strage per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito

Galatone, strage di operai per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito. Lutto cittadino, cordoglio dei sindacati

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Terremoto in Albania di magnitudo 6.5: 150 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata

Terremoto in Albania: 23 morti e 650 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata. I soccorsi partono da Bari e Brindisi

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Sisma in Albania, parla studentessa barese a Tirana: «La casa sembrava di gomma»

Bari, catturato latitante tenta la fuga dal balcone, ma viene braccato dai finanzieri

Bari, catturato latitante tenta la fuga dal balcone, ma viene braccato dai finanzieri

Rome

Italian consumer confidence lowest since 2017 - ISTAT

Concerns about country's economic situation, unemployment

Italian consumer confidence lowest since 2017 - ISTAT

Rome, November 27 - Italian consumer confidence registered a "decisive drop" in November, with ISTAT's index falling to 108.5 points, the lowest level since July 2017, down from 111.5 in October, the national statistics bureau said on Wednesday. It said the drop was due to worsening concerns over the Italian economic situation and increasing unemployment. When focusing only on how families view the country's overall health, the rate fell to its lowest level since January 2015.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati