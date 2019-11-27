Italian consumer confidence lowest since 2017 - ISTAT

Seven sentenced to death for 2016 Bangladesh attack
Rome
27 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 27 - Italian consumer confidence registered a "decisive drop" in November, with ISTAT's index falling to 108.5 points, the lowest level since July 2017, down from 111.5 in October, the national statistics bureau said on Wednesday. It said the drop was due to worsening concerns over the Italian economic situation and increasing unemployment. When focusing only on how families view the country's overall health, the rate fell to its lowest level since January 2015.
