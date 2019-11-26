Industry min 27 mn for 3 FCA plants

Turin, November 26 - The industry ministry on Tuesday earmarked some 27 million euros for the development and production of hybrid and electrical vehicles in FCA's plants at Melfi, Orbassano and Mirafiori. The decree authorises a development accord between the ministry, the Basilicata and Piedmont regional governments, public investment agency Invitalia and FCA. It was signed by Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli. Investments totalling some 136.6 million euros will be made by the end of 2022. The accord will enable the gradual return of 3,458 redundant workers, as well as 100 hirings at Melfi.