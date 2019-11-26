Animal rights activists take to uni roof agst macaque tests

Biella to grant Segre citizenship in rethink
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente
i più letti
Galatone, strage di operai per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito. Lutto cittadino, cordoglio dei sindacati
Terremoto in Albania: 15 morti e 600 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata.
Soccorsi da Bari e Brindisi
Parma
26 Novembre 2019
Parma, November 26 - A group of animal rights activists took to the roof of the university of Parma Tuesday to call for an end to testing on macaque monkeys. The protesters unfurled a banner reading "Macaques Out of University #StopVivisection". Similar banners were displayed in another 20 Italian cities. The group said six macaques including two in Parma were being subjected to an allegedly cruel test called 'Lightup - Turning the cortically blind brain to see'. The head of the research programme, which is called Research4Life, Giuliano Grignaschi, said: "This protest is a madness, an affront to serious Italian researchers." "This is another reason why we launched the manifesto 'Let's Save Biomedical Research', already signed by 22,000 people. "The working conditions of Italian researchers are heavy, and there is also fake news and the threats they are subjected to, as has happened to our Parma colleagues".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su