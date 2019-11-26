EU ready to back Italy on Venice

Strasbourg, November 26 - The European Commission is ready to back Italy on Venice's flooding crisis via the European civil protection mechanism if necessary, European Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Commissioner Christos Stylianides told a European parliament debate on last week's latest disastrous and deadly floods in the lagoon city on Tuesday. "For now we have not received any request", he said. Acqua alta in Venice killed two people last week and brought the city to its knees. The government has vowed controversial MOSE flood barriers will be ready on their latest schedule at the end of next year. The MOSE project has been dogged by delay and corruption.