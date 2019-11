Antonio Casamonica gets 6 yrs for bar raid on appeal

Rome, November 26 - Rome crime family member Antonio Casamonica on Tuesday had a year shaved off his seven-year jail term for a punitive raid in a bar in the Italian capital on April 1,2018. The scion of the clan active in Rome's outer Romanina district got six years on appeal for bodily harm, private violence and threats aggravated by mafia methods. The sentence was handed down by Rome's first court of appeal.