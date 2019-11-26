Search for missing climber called off

Aosta, November 26 - A search for a missing Italian climber in a mountain valley north of Aosta was called off on Tuesday. The effort to find Turin climber Daniele Caneparo, who went missing 2,495 metres up near the Cimetta Rossa peak in the Champorcher Valley Saturday, has been suspended, said Val d'Aosta mountain rescue chief Paolo Comune. "Today all the resources available for this type of search were activated and well used," he told ANSA. "If no new elements emerge, at the moment we have stopped (searching)."