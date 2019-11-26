Martedì 26 Novembre 2019 | 17:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Aosta
Search for missing climber called off

Search for missing climber called off

 
San Benedetto del Tronto
First Italian-Lakota dictionary set to come out

First Italian-Lakota dictionary set to come out

 
Genoa
Threat of Genoa being cut off averted as A26 reopens

Threat of Genoa being cut off averted as A26 reopens

 
Rome
Europe 2030 climate goals reachable - Descalzi to ANSA Forum

Europe 2030 climate goals reachable - Descalzi to ANSA Forum

 
Tel Aviv
'Speck' of Jesus' cradle to be taken from Rome to Jerusalem

'Speck' of Jesus' cradle to be taken from Rome to Jerusalem

 
Rome
7,000 people disappeared in 1st half of yr - govt

7,000 people disappeared in 1st half of yr - govt

 
Rome
Soccer: MLS urges Balotelli to come to America

Soccer: MLS urges Balotelli to come to America

 
Rome
Europe 2030 climate goals reachable - Descalzi to ANSA Forum

Europe 2030 climate goals reachable - Descalzi to ANSA Forum

 
Rome
Man discharged from hospital found dead at home

Man discharged from hospital found dead at home

 
Berlin
NATO vital but 2% spending target won't happen-Guerini

NATO vital but 2% spending target won't happen-Guerini

 
PARIGI

Francia: Macron si prepara a scioperi e proteste 5 dicembre

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

Bari -Teramo finisce in pareggio: 1-1 al San Nicola. Rivedi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'inaugurazione
Taranto, intitolata ad Alessandro Leogrande la passeggiata del Lungomare

Taranto, intitolata ad Alessandro Leogrande la passeggiata del Lungomare

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, bomba inesplosa del 1941: il 15 dicembre evacuazione per 53mila persone

Brindisi, bomba inesplosa del 1941: il 15 dicembre evacuazione per 53mila persone

 
BariIl meeting
Vertenza Bosch, Barbagallo domani a Bari per incontro con lavoratori

Vertenza Bosch, Barbagallo domani a Bari per incontro con lavoratori

 
GdM.TVUna corsa per la vita
Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

Matera, poliziotto salva la vita a bimbo: l'abbraccio tra i due è commovente

 
FoggiaIl caso
Controlli in ristoranti a Foggia: scoperti lavoratori in nero

Controlli in ristoranti a Foggia: scoperti lavoratori in nero

 
PotenzaLotteria
La dea bendata bacia un ignoto potentino: vinto un milione di euro

La dea bendata bacia un ignoto potentino: vinto un milione di euro

 
LecceL'iniziativa
Lecce, reunion tra studenti e prof, tutti in classe...dopo 35 anni

Lecce, reunion tra studenti e prof, tutti in classe...dopo 35 anni

 
BatZES
Zone economiche speciali, il futuro della Bat nel porto di Barletta

Zone economiche speciali, il futuro della Bat nel porto di Barletta

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Galatone, strage per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito

Galatone, strage di operai per un sorpasso: 4 morti e un ferito. Lutto cittadino, cordoglio dei sindacati

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Lecce-Cagliari finisce 2-2 con «rissa» in campo: due espulsi
4 giorni a Olsen 2 a Lapadula

Terremoto in Albania di magnitudo 6.5: 150 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata

Terremoto in Albania: 15 morti e 600 feriti. Scosse avvertite anche in Puglia e Basilicata.
Soccorsi da Bari e Brindisi

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Rome

Europe 2030 climate goals reachable - Descalzi to ANSA Forum

May hit them before that date says ENI chief

Europe 2030 climate goals reachable - Descalzi to ANSA Forum

Rome, November 26 - Europe's 2030 climate goals are attainable, ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi told an ANSA Forum on Tuesday. "For Europe the 2030 objectives for the reduction of emissions are reachable, indeed perhaps we will reach them before that date," he said. Descalzi added: "everyone is talking about sustainability and being green has become an ideological fact, but the burden can't be borne by a single entity, everyone has to contribute". Descalzi spoke as the UN warned that the world is heading for an increase in temperatures of 3.2 degrees with respect to pre-industrial levels. In other remarks, Descazli described the situation in wartorn Libya as a "chronic illness" that must be resolved. "It is essential to resolve it because if Libya suffers the southern Mediterranean suffers, and certainly also Europe," he said. "People have to sit down and talk and not look to the short term but the long term," he said. Descalzi also said that ENI is looking to produce more energy from waste materials and would help contribute to reaching the UN target of not surpassing a 1.6 degree temperatures rise by 2050. ENI has already been transformed very greatly but in 2030-2040 it will be something else", he said. Descalzi said the power group would get "much more energy" from renewables by 2030-40. He also said the government as doing "an awful lot" on environmental issues, with a new tax on single-use plastic among other things.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati