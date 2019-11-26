Threat of Genoa being cut off averted as A26 reopens

Genoa, November 26 - The threat of Genoa effectively being cut off by road from the rest of Italy was averted on Tuesday when the A26 highway was partially reopened, while prosecutors began to probe the suspected frailties and alleged lack of checks that led to its closure Monday. The road was closed on Monday due to concerns about the state of sections of it after a landslide caused a viaduct in another highway in the region, the A6, to collapse in a wave of extreme weather on Sunday, in the process reviving fears following the Morandi-bridge disaster in Genoa last year that claimed 43 lives. Prosecutors said Tuesday that they had detected "a gave state of degradation" along the A26. They said they wanted to understand if a failure to conduct regular check-ups on the highway's state of health was due to a "philosophy" or not. The prosecutors added that "we are not trying to replace the institutions but we are urging them to take action". Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci on Tuesday made public transport in the city free and boosted the frequency of services to help alleviate the problems caused by the disruption to the A26. Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti, meanwhile, caused for massive investment in the region's highway infrastructure. "I want a task force in Genoa, I want ministers in Genoa, allocations of billions of euros for this region and a legislative shield that enables us to take action and set people's mind at rest," he said. "I want it this afternoon". A section of the A6 not affected by the viaduct collapse may be reopened on Thursday, the local Autofiori motorway told the prefect of Savona and the provincial governor on Tuesday. Prefect Antonio Cananà and Provincial Governor Pierangelo Olivieri held a summit in the city on Tuesday, looking to bring relief and reconstruction as well as restoring some amount of traffic on the motorway. A single carriageway, leading to the sea on the Ligurian coast, is set to be reopened, the prefect and the governor were told. The timetable for the reopening has been made uncertain by continued bad weather and an orange weather alert for Wednesday, sources said. In the meantime it was officially confirmed that there were no victims in Sunday's viaduct collapse. Also on Tuesday, a probe was opened by Asti prosecutors into the sinkhole that opened up Sunday evening on the tarmac of the A21 Turin-Piacenza motorway. "It is an exploratory probe to understand what may have happened and what may have been the causes," said the prosecutors in the Piedmont city. Technical reports are now being examined by the prosecutors, sources said. So far there are no people under investigation, and no crimes have yet been hypothesised.