7,000 people disappeared in 1st half of yr - govt

Rome, November 26 - Almost 7,000 people disappeared in the first half of 2019, according to a report from the government commissioner on missing people Tuesday. From the start of the year until June 30, he said, 6,761 people were reported missing. Most of them were subsequently found, but one in four has swollen the numbers of an army of 'invisibles' made up largely of foreigners, the report said. Some 60,000 citizens are still to be located after the flagging system was introduced, the report said. This is composed of 10,000 Italians and 50,000 foreign citizens. The data were presented at a conference on missing persons in Rome on Tuesday. It was hosted by La Sapienza University. The conference agreed that the missing people posed a "challenge to institutions". photo: RAI missing persons show Chi l'ha Visto? (Who Has Seen Them?) presenter Federica Sciarelli